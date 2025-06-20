Guterres urges ‘give peace a chance’ in Israel-Iran conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that expansion of the Israel-Iran conflict could ignite a fire no one can control and called on parties to conflict and potential parties to the conflict to “give peace a chance.”

Israel slams UN rights council for giving floor to Iran ahead of nuclear talks

Guteres made the remarks to the United Nations Security Council as European foreign ministers met their Iranian counterpart on Friday hoping to test Tehran’s readiness to negotiate a new nuclear deal despite there being scant prospect of Israel ceasing its attacks soon.