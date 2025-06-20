AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
World

Israel slams UN rights council for giving floor to Iran ahead of nuclear talks

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2025 05:10pm

GENEVA: Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva has raised “vehement objection” to Iran addressing the Human Rights Council ahead of talks with European counterparts in Geneva to try to de-escalate the conflict, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

“Affording the Iranian foreign minister the floor before this body continues to undermine the council’s credibility and constitutes a blatant betrayal of the many victims of this regime worldwide,” Daniel Meron said in a letter addressed to council president Jurg Lauber.

The council said on Friday said that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was due to be given the floor. Shortly afterwards, he is due to hold talks with the EU foreign policy chief and his counterparts in Britain, France and Germany in order to de-escalate the conflict.

In the letter, Meron accuses Iran of using the council as a international stage to “promote the regime’s despotic campaign.”

Iran says no nuclear talks under Israeli fire, Trump considers options

On Wednesday, the Iranian Ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva addressed the council and accused Israeli attacks as representing an act of “war against humanity”.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

