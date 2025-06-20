PIA special flight repatriates 121 stranded Pakistanis from Iran via Baku

A second special repatriation flight operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) safely brought home 121 Pakistani nationals stranded in Iran, the national flag carrier said in a statement on Friday.

Flight PK-7160 arrived in Lahore from Baku, Azerbaijan, at 3:40 PM, concluding a coordinated evacuation effort in response to the closure of Iranian airspace.

With direct air travel suspended, the stranded passengers had travelled overland from Iran to Baku, where arrangements were made for their return to Pakistan.

The Pakistani embassies in Tehran and Baku played a pivotal role in facilitating the cross-border movement and coordination required for the repatriation process.

The special flight was operated on the directives of the Government of Pakistan.

PIA stated that, even in challenging circumstances, it remained committed to national service by prioritizing the safe return of citizens, a reflection of its longstanding tradition of operating in the national interest.