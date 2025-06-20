As death toll rises, Gazans make life-risking journeys to seek food

GAZA/CAIRO: Like thousands of other Palestinians in Gaza, Hind Al-Nawajha takes a dangerous, miles-long journey every day to try to get some food for her family, hoping she makes it back alive.

Accompanied by her sister, Mazouza, the mother-of-four had to duck down and hide behind a pile of rubble on the side of the road as gunshots echoed nearby.

“You either come back carrying (food) for your children and they will be happy, or you come back in a shroud, or you go back upset (without food) and your children will cry,” said Nawajha, 38, a resident of Beit Lahiya, in northern Gaza.

“This is life, we are being slaughtered, we can’t do it anymore.”

In the past two days, dozens of Palestinians have also been killed by Israeli fire as they tried to get food from aid trucks brought into the enclave by the United Nations and international relief agencies, Gaza medics said.

Israeli fire kills 140 in Gaza in 24 hours, medics say, as attention shifts to Iran

On Thursday, medics said at least 51 people were killed by Israeli gunfire and military strikes, including 12 people who tried to approach a site operated by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the central Gaza Strip, the latest in near-daily reports of killings of people seeking food.

The Israeli military said there were several attempts by “suspects” to approach forces in the area of Netzarim in the central Gaza Strip, in a manner that endangered them. It said forces fired warning shots to prevent suspects from approaching them, and it was currently unaware of injuries in the incident.

In an email, GHF criticized Gazan health officials, accusing them of regularly releasing inaccurate information. GHF said that Palestinians do not access the nearby GHF site via the Netzarim corridor. It did not address questions about whether GHF was aware that such an incident had occurred.

Israeli tanks kill 59 people in Gaza crowd trying to get food aid, medics say

Thirty-nine people were killed, meanwhile, in separate Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, medics said. One of those strikes killed at least 19 people, including women and children, in a tent in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, they added.

Another strike killed at least 14 people and damaged several houses in Jabalia, in the north of the enclave, medics said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on those attacks.

In recent days, the Israeli military said its forces had opened fire and fired warning shots to disperse people who approached areas where troops were operating, posing a threat. It said it was reviewing reports of casualties among civilians.

Sleeping by the road

Israel has been channelling much of the aid it is now allowing into Gaza through a new U.S.- and Israeli-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which operates a handful of distribution sites in areas guarded by Israeli forces.

The Gaza health ministry said hundreds of Palestinians have been killed trying to reach GHF sites since late May.

40 killed in Gaza, many trying to reach food, as UN denounces Israeli-backed aid system

The United Nations rejects the GHF delivery system as inadequate, dangerous and a violation of humanitarian impartiality rules. Israel says it is needed to prevent Hamas fighters from diverting aid, which Hamas denies.

On Wednesday, the GHF said in a statement it had distributed 3 million meals across three of its aid sites without an incident.

Israel’s subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed nearly 55,600 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, while displacing almost the entire population of more than 2 million and causing a hunger crisis.

The Norwegian Refugee Council warned on Thursday that more than 1 million people were without adequate shelter, saying equipment such as tents and tarpaulins had been blocked by Israel from entering since March 1.

Gaza aid system under pressure as thousands seek food

Nawajha returned empty-handed on Wednesday from her journey to find food, flopping down exhausted on the dusty ground outside the tent in Gaza City, where she has been displaced and sheltering with her family.

She and her sister have been camping by the road for the past 20 days. They say they try to force their way into the distribution site where trucks carrying aid arrive, but are often outmuscled by men, who sometimes fight over sacks of flour coming off U.N. trucks.

“(When) there is no food, as you can see, children start crying and getting angry,” said Nawajha. “When we are for three, four kilometres or more on our legs… Oh my… our feet are bruised and our shoes are torn off.”