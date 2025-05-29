Gaza aid system under pressure as thousands seek food

CAIRO: After a slow and chaotic start to the new US-backed aid system in Gaza, thousands of Palestinians have been arriving at distribution points, seeking desperately needed food despite scenes of disorder and fears of violence.

The two hubs run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a private group sponsored by the United States and endorsed by Israel, have been running since Tuesday, but the launch was marred by tumultuous scenes when thousands rushed the fences and forced private contractors providing security to retreat.

An Israeli military official told Reuters that the GHF was now operating four aid distribution sites, three in the Rafah area in the south and one in the Netzarim area in central Gaza.

GHF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether it was now distributing aid in Netzarim.

The new system has been heavily criticised by the United Nations and other aid groups as an inadequate and flawed response to the humanitarian crisis left by Israel’s 11-week blockade on aid entering Gaza.

Wessam Khader, a 25-year-old father of a three-year-old boy, said he had gone to a site near Rafah, despite widespread suspicions of the new system among Palestinians and warnings from group Hamas to stay away.

He said he had gone every day since Tuesday but only obtained a 3 kg (6.6 pounds) package containing flour, canned sardines, salt, noodles, biscuits and jam on the first day.

US calls UN criticism of Gaza aid effort ‘height of hypocrisy’

“I was driven by the hunger, for several weeks we had no flour, we had nothing in the tent,” he told Reuters by telephone from Rafah. “My son wakes every day asking for something to eat and I can’t give him.”

When he arrived with his father and brother, there were thousands there already and no sign of the identification process that Israeli officials had said would be in place to screen out anyone considered to have links to Hamas.

“I didn’t see anything, no one asked for me for anything, and if there was an electronic gate or screening I think it collapsed under the feet of the crowds,” he said. The gates, the wire fences were all brought down and even plastic pipes, metal boards and fencing material was carried off.

“People were hungry and they took everything at the site,” he said.

Earlier this week, GHP said it had anticipated such reactions from a “distressed population”.

For Palestinians in northern Gaza, cut off from the distribution points in the south even that remains out of reach.

WHO says trucks with medical aid must be allowed into Gaza

“We see videos about the aid, and people getting some, but they keep saying no trucks can enter north where we live,” said Ghada Zaki, a 52-year-old mother of seven in Gaza City, told Reuters via chat app.

Air strikes

Israel imposed the blockade at the beginning of March, saying supplies were being stolen by Hamas and used to entrench its control over Gaza. Hamas denies stealing aid and says it has protected aid trucks from looters.

Even as thousands made their way to the distribution site, Israeli jets continued to pound areas of Gaza, killing at least 45 people on Thursday, including 23 people in a strike that hit several houses in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian medical workers said.

The Israeli military said it hit dozens of targets in Gaza overnight, including what it said were weapons storage dumps, sniper positions and tunnels.

Speculation around a possible ceasefire agreement grew after U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the White House was preparing a draft document that could provide the basis for an agreement.

However, it was unclear what changes to previous proposals were being considered that might overcome the deep differences between Hamas and Israel that have stymied previous attempts to restore a ceasefire deal that broke down in March after only two months.

Israel has insisted that Hamas disarm completely and be dismantled as a military and governing force and that all of the 58 hostages still held in Gaza must come back before it will agree to end the war.

Hamas has rejected the demand to give up its weapons and says Israel must commit to ending the war for a deal to work.

Israel has come under increasing international pressure, with many European countries that have normally been reluctant to criticise Israel openly demanding an end to the war and a major humanitarian relief effort.