Sri Lankan shares snap ten weeks of gains

The Sri Lankan benchmark index rose on Friday, boosted by broad-based sectoral gains excluding energy, although shares ended the week lower, snapping a ten-week winning run.

The CSE All-Share Index settled 1.6% higher at 17,087.95 on the day. It, however, lost 2% for the week.

Ceylon Printers and East West Properties were the top percentage gainers on the benchmark index, up 13.6% and 13.1%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares log fifth straight session of losses

Trading volume on the index fell to 98.9 million shares from 139.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 2.5 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $8 million) from 3.32 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 165.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.38 billion rupees, the data showed.