AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currecy settles at 283.70 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 06:53pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee posted marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% during trading in the interbank market on Friday.

At close, the local currency settled at 283.70, a loss of Re0.06 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed at 283.64.

Internationally, the US dollar was set to log its biggest weekly rise in over a month on Friday, as uncertainties about a raging war in the Middle East and the repercussions it could have on the global economy fuelled an appetite for traditional safe havens.

The dollar index, comparing the US currency against six others, is poised for a 0.5% climb this week. The conflict between Israel and Iran shows no signs of subsiding, and market participants are nervous about potential US intervention in the region.

The two countries have been in a week-long air battle as Tel Aviv seeks to thwart Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and cripple the domestic government. The White House said US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks about whether to join Israel in the war.

The recent spike in oil prices has added a new layer of inflation uncertainty for central banks across regions, which have been grappling with the potential repercussions of US tariffs on their economies.

In early Asia trading, the euro inched up 0.16% to $1.151, while the dollar weakened against the yen by 0.17% to 145.23 per dollar.

Also underpinning the yen’s gains was hotter-than-expected inflation data that kept expectations for upcoming interest rate hikes alive. Furthermore, minutes from the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting this week showed policymakers agreed on the need to keep raising rates that are still at very low levels.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, pared gains from the previous session and fell nearly $2 on Friday after the White House delayed a decision on US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, but they were still poised for a third straight week in the black.

Brent crude futures fell $1.89, or 2.4%, to $76.96 a barrel by 0255 GMT. On a weekly basis, it was up 3.8%.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude for July - which did not settle on Thursday as it was a US holiday and expires on Friday - was up 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $75.67. The more liquid WTI for August rose 0.2%, or 17 cents, to $73.67.

Prices jumped almost 3% on Thursday as Israel bombed nuclear targets in Iran, and Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel after hitting an Israeli hospital overnight. The week-old war between Israel and Iran showed no signs of either side backing down.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Friday

BID                            Rs 283.70

OFFER                      Rs 283.90

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 10 paise for buying and 5 paise for selling against USD, closing at 284.23 and 285.74, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 1.93 rupee for buying and 2.00 rupees for selling, closing at 326.50 and 329.45, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 5 paise for buying and 1 paisa for selling, closing at 77.33 and 78.03, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 10 paise for buying and 5 paise for selling, closing at 75.65 and 76.30, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Friday

BID                            Rs 284.23

OFFER                      Rs 285.74

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz speaks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

KSE-100 Index closes flat after volatile trading

Budget FY25-26: Finance bill still being discussed, says FBR

SBP injects record high Rs14.3trn in banks for seven days

Lucky Cement says ‘unidentified flying object’ hit Iraq plant

EU imposes measures to curb ethanol imports from Pakistan

Pakistan signs $4.5bn loans with local banks to ease power sector debt

PIA special flight repatriates 121 stranded Pakistanis from Iran via Baku

Another mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Read more stories