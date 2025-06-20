AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
SC, SHC: JCP extends term of CBs

Terence J Sigamony Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 09:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday extended the term of the Constitutional Benches of the Supreme Court and the Sindh High Court.

The Constitutional Benches of the Supreme Court term is extended till 30th November 2025, while the SHC CB period was extended for six months w.e.f. 23rd July 2025, with the new nominations and replacements i.e. Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry (new), Justice Jaffar Raza (new), Justice Agha Faisal (replaced), and Justice Sana Akram Minhas (replaced).

The constitutional bench in the apex court and the High Courts were created following the enactment of 26th Constitutional Amendment. In the Supreme Court a committee, set up under Article 191A of the constitution, is led by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Ali Mazahar for the selection of judges for different CBs.

Three more judges for SHC CB nominated: JCP nominates five more judges for SC CB

Presently, the total strength of the SC constitutional bench is 15; out of that four are from Punjab – Justice Aminuddin, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi; four are from Sindh – Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Justice Salahuddin Panhwar; three are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim; three are from Balochistan – Justice Jamal Khan Makdokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and one is from Islamabad – Justice Aamer Farooq.

Two meetings of the JCP were held in the Supreme Court in the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan; the agenda of first meeting was; extension in the term of the SC CB; and the policy decision regarding framing of rules for setting up effective standards for annual performance evaluation of judges of the High Courts under Article 175A (20) of the Constitution.

While, the second meeting consider the term of the Constitutional Benches of High Court of Sindh. The JCP chairperson has been pleased to constitute a broad-based committee for the Judicial Performance Evaluation of Judges of all High Courts, comprising members from the Judiciary, Parliament, Executive, and the legal fraternity, to prepare draft rules for the Annual Judicial Performance Evaluation of High Court Judges.

