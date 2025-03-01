Three more judges for SHC CB nominated: JCP nominates five more judges for SC CB

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday by majority nominated five more judges for the Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court and three more judges for the CB of Sindh High Court (SHC).

The Commission also by majority nominated four District and Sessions Judges of Lahore for appointment as the additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Three separate meetings of the JCP were held to consider the nomination of more judges for the Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court and the SHC and the appointment of additional judges of the LHC.

Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim were nominated for the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, while Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, Justice Abdul Hamid Bhurgri and Justice Nisar Ahmad Bhanbhro became members of Constitutional Bench of the SHC.

The names nominated for appointment as Additional Judges of LHC include Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, and Abher Gul Khan.

The Commission, unanimously, decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

The chairperson decided to constitute the committees for setting criteria for appointment of Judges of all High Courts and also for nomination of Judges for Constitutional Benches of Supreme Court and all the High Courts.

With the inclusion of five more judges, the total strength of the CB of the Supreme Court has become 13, which increases the bench’s capacity to handle complex constitutional matters.

Constitutional benches have been created at the Supreme Court through an amendment to Article 191-A. “There shall be a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, which may comprise an equal number of judges from each province,” the amended article states.

These benches will hear original, appellate and advisory jurisdiction of the top court.

As per the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Judicial Commission comprises 13 members. The commission is responsible for making appointments to the Supreme Court, high courts, and the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

