AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-01

Three more judges for SHC CB nominated: JCP nominates five more judges for SC CB

Terence J Sigamony Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 09:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday by majority nominated five more judges for the Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court and three more judges for the CB of Sindh High Court (SHC).

The Commission also by majority nominated four District and Sessions Judges of Lahore for appointment as the additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Three separate meetings of the JCP were held to consider the nomination of more judges for the Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court and the SHC and the appointment of additional judges of the LHC.

JCP gives CB judges six-month extension

Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim were nominated for the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, while Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, Justice Abdul Hamid Bhurgri and Justice Nisar Ahmad Bhanbhro became members of Constitutional Bench of the SHC.

The names nominated for appointment as Additional Judges of LHC include Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, and Abher Gul Khan.

The Commission, unanimously, decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

The chairperson decided to constitute the committees for setting criteria for appointment of Judges of all High Courts and also for nomination of Judges for Constitutional Benches of Supreme Court and all the High Courts.

With the inclusion of five more judges, the total strength of the CB of the Supreme Court has become 13, which increases the bench’s capacity to handle complex constitutional matters.

Constitutional benches have been created at the Supreme Court through an amendment to Article 191-A. “There shall be a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, which may comprise an equal number of judges from each province,” the amended article states.

These benches will hear original, appellate and advisory jurisdiction of the top court.

As per the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Judicial Commission comprises 13 members. The commission is responsible for making appointments to the Supreme Court, high courts, and the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SC judges JCP constitutional bench SC CB SHC CB

Comments

200 characters

Three more judges for SHC CB nominated: JCP nominates five more judges for SC CB

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania martyrs 7

Petrol price cut by Re0.50, HSD’s by Rs5.31

Insurance regulatory framework: SECP approves major amendments

H1 financial results: IMC’s net sales soar 66.7pc to Rs84.88bn

BYD partners with Mega Motor Company to deliver NEVs

Read more stories