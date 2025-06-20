KP honours 140 young innovators

PESHAWAR: In a major step towards promoting Science and Technology the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recognized 140 outstanding young researchers at a grand Science and Technology Awards Ceremony held in Peshawar on Thursday.

The ceremony was organized under the auspices by the Directorate General of Science and Technology (DGST). The event marked a milestone in the province’s journey toward fostering a dynamic research culture. Senior government officials, university representatives, researchers, and aspiring scientists participated in the event.

Dr Shafqat Ayaz, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on ST&IT participated as Chief Guest, who also presented the awards to the recipients. Among the distinguished guests were Secretary for Science, Technology and IT (ST\&IT), Amjad Ali Khan, Director General DGST, Sajjid Shah and MD IT Board.

A total of 54 awards were distributed under two of DGST’s flagship programmes: the Undergraduate Research Support (UGRS) Programme and the Masters Interdisciplinary Research Programme.

Through these initiatives, financial support was extended to students from more than 30 universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscoring the province’s growing commitment to academic research and applied innovation.

Under the UGRS Programme, 80 final-year undergraduate research projects received grants of PKR 150,000 each. The initiative is aimed at encouraging bachelor level students to explore practical locally relevant research topic and bring new idea.

In the scheme 60 postgraduate students were awarded PKR 600,000 each under the Masters Interdisciplinary Research Program to conduct high-impact, interdisciplinary research.

The Master’s programme aligns closely with the province’s 11 Strategic Thrust Areas - eight resource-based sectors (such as gemstones, fruits and vegetables, honey production, herbs and medicinal plants, fisheries, the urban environment, micro-hydro energy, and archaeology) and three high-tech “moonshot” domains: Advanced Materials, Biomedicine, and Space Sciences.

Each selected scholar is expected to make a novel scientific contribution during their one-year project.

Cheif guest of the ceremony, Dr Shafqat Ayaz in his address applauded the students and the DGST team for their efforts in laying the foundation for a robust research ecosystem. “We are witnessing the rise of a research culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he remarked.

“These young minds are not just scholars; they are builders of a better, tech-driven future for our people.” SACM further added that we have to utilise scientific research in health sciences also in the province for the facilitation of every patient, empowering youth is the vision of Chairman PTI Imran Khan In his address Secretary ST&IT, Amjad Ali Khan emphasized innovation as a core pillar of development and said, “In today’s world, nations that lead in science and technology stand as sovereign and self-reliant.”

Addressing the gathering, DG Sajjid Shah emphasized the importance of the award ceremony and said, “These awards reflect our belief that science and technology are not just national priorities, but provincial imperatives. By funding young researchers, we are planting seeds of knowledge, self-reliance, and innovation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

