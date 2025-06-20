Business activities indispensable for economic stability: governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the business community is the backbone of the country’s economy as business activities are indispensable for economic stability. He expressed these views during a meeting with Umar Saleem, Senior Vice President of Lahore Liberty and Gulberg Market, at Governor House Lahore Thursday.

During the meeting, the business community expressed full confidence in Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider and some of the businessmen including Umar Saleem, Senior Vice President of Lahore Liberty and Gulberg Market, announced to join PPP. Senior PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Azizur Rehman Chan and others were also present on the occasion.

The governor said that the PPP has always supported the business community, fostering a favourable environment for entrepreneurship and business growth. He said that the empowering the business community boosts the economy and generates employment opportunities.

The governor said that PPP is the only political party that is committed to providing relief to traders, labourers, government employees and farmers. He said that it is unfortunate that small shopkeepers often faced harassment over encroachment or tax issue. He stated that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was true national leader, acknowledging his pivotal role in Pakistan’s nuclear programme. He added Shaheed Benazir Bhutto bolstered the country’s defense capabilities through advancements in missile technology.

The Governor highlighted Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s diplomatic efforts, noting that he effectively represented Pakistan’s interests globally and fearlessly confronted the international media. He observed that the world is now paying attention to Pakistan, a shift from the past when India’s voice dominated. Expressing optimism, the governor said that Lahore would soon regain its status as a PPP stronghold. He commended President Asif Ali Zardari’s commitment to reconciliation politics for the country’s benefit.

