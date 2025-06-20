FAPUASA for 25pc tax rebate for university teachers & researchers

LAHORE: A delegation from the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), led by President Prof Dr Mazhar Iqbal, former President Prof Amjad Abbas Magsi, and Central Information Secretary Dr Muhammad Jadoon Khan, participated in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance.

The session, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, was attended by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mehmood Langrial, and other distinguished committee members.

The FAPUASA delegation was invited to present its stance on the federal higher education budget and the continuation of the 25% tax rebate for university teachers and researchers. The representatives argued that this rebate serves as a crucial incentive to retain top academic talent, attract young scholars, and prevent brain drain from Pakistan’s universities.

They warned that removing this benefit would demotivate academics and weaken the country’s research capacity. Additionally, the delegation stressed the need to increase the Higher Education Commission’s recurring grant to at least PKR 86 billion, as currently requested by the HEC, and gradually raise it to PKR 200 billion to ensure sustainable funding for higher education.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance acknowledged FAPUASA’s concerns and unanimously recommended the approval of their demands. The delegation expressed gratitude to the committee for providing a platform to address academic issues at the parliamentary level.

Continuing their advocacy efforts, the FAPUASA delegation held further meetings with key policymakers on the following day. They met with Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) MNA Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi, presenting their case and seeking his support. Magsi assured the delegation of his full backing and committed to raising their concerns in Parliament.

Meanwhile, FAPUASA delegation, comprising Central President Prof Dr Mazhar Iqbal, former President Prof Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Islamabad Chapter President Dr Muhammad Iqbal Jatoi, and Central Information Secretary Dr Muhammad Jadoon Khan, engaged in discussions with senior government officials and political leaders. They met with Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The delegation also held talks with prominent Pakistan Peoples Party leaders, including Syed Naveed Qamar, Mir Ijaz Khan Jakhrani (Chief Whip, National Assembly), Dr Nafisa Shah, Syed Agha Rafi Ullah, Syed Abrar Hussain Shah, and Pullain Baloch of the National Party, Balochistan. Additionally, they met with MQM representatives Farooq Sattar, Amin-ul-Haq, and Javed Hanif.

During these meetings, FAPUASA highlighted the declining state of higher education in Pakistan and called for urgent measures to protect the sector. The delegation reiterated the necessity of maintaining the 25% tax exemption for university faculty and researchers, warning that its abolition would have severe repercussions.

They also emphasized the need for increased financial support for higher education institutions to ensure accessibility for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The delegation urged the federal government to raise the recurring budget for higher education to at least PKR 200 billion and commended the Sindh government for its consistent funding of the sector.

The parliamentarians endorsed FAPUASA’s demands, particularly regarding the tax rebate, and assured the delegation that they would advocate for these issues in Parliament and other relevant forums. The meetings concluded with the FAPUASA delegation thanking the lawmakers for their support in safeguarding Pakistan’s higher education system.

