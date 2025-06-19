Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday issued a travel advisory, strongly urging Pakistani nationals to avoid all travel to Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria due to the current security situation in the region.

In a statement, the ministry said the advisory was being issued for the safety and security of Pakistani citizens, advising them to defer all non-essential travel to the four countries until conditions improve.

Pakistani nationals currently residing in these countries have been advised to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, and minimise non-essential movement.

The Foreign Office also urged citizens to stay in regular contact with Pakistan’s diplomatic missions for timely updates and assistance.

The ministry advised citizens to contact Pakistan embassies in Tehran, Zahidan, Mashhad, Baghdad, Beirut, and Damascus on these numbers:

Embassy of Pakistan in Iran

Tehran +98-21-66-9413-88/89/90/91 (landline) +98-21-66-9448-88/90 (landline) +98 9100 607 658 (mobile)

Zahidan +98 54 33 22 3389 (landline) +98 99129 45346 (mobile)

Mashhad +98 910 762 5302

Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad, Iraq

Cell/Whatsapp: +964(0)7839800899 +964(0)7834950183 +964(0)7834950311 Email: [email protected]

Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut, Lebanon

Cell/Whatsapp: +961-81669488 +961-81815104 Email: [email protected]

Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus, Syria

Cell/Whatsapp: +963983538186 Landline +963116132696 Email: [email protected]

The ministry stressed that the measure was part of ongoing efforts to safeguard Pakistani citizens in areas facing heightened regional instability.