Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) clarified on Wednesday that all border crossings between Pakistan and Iran were fully operational.

The development comes after it was reported that Pakistan had closed all its border crossings with neighbouring Iran for an indefinite period amid an ongoing escalation with Israel.

The Foreign ministry denied that border checkpoints in five districts had been shut down or suspended in wake of Iran-Israel war.

“This to clarify that contrary to some media reports, all border crossings along the Pakistan-Iran border remain fully operational.”

Authorities in Balochistan on Monday claimed to have shut down all five crossings in Chaghi, Washuk, Kerch, Panjhur and Gawadar, bordering with Iran.

The officials in Quetta had claimed that all border crossing points had been suspended/closed down for indefinite period.

However, officials reaffirmed that trade, travel, and security operations continued as normal at all designated crossing points, including the busy Taftan border crossing in Balochistan.

Officials said Pakistan shared 900km long border with Iran, strategically important land trade route for both brotherly nations.

Authorities on both sides have taken measures in recent years to enhance border management and ensure smooth movement while addressing security concerns.