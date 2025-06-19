AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX dips on Middle East conflict concerns

Reuters Published June 19, 2025

Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, as caution prevailed over heightened tensions in the Middle East and the United States’ possible involvement in the conflict.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.2% at 26,510.63 points.

Israel bombed nuclear targets in Iran on Thursday and Iranian missiles hit an Israeli hospital overnight, as the week-old air war escalated with no sign yet of an off-ramp.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has kept the world guessing about whether the U.S. would join Israel in the airstrikes.

“There is potential for the U.S. to become more involved, which is not desirable, and I think that the overall escalation of the conflict period is definitely weighing down global sentiment,” said Shiraz Ahmed, founder & CEO at Sartorial Wealth Inc.

The conflict has impacted oil prices, which rose on the day and boosted the energy sector by 0.6%.

On the flip side, healthcare stocks were the biggest decliner, down 0.9%, with pharmaceutical firm Bausch Health companies falling 2.4%.

Information and Technology fell 0.7%. Materials dropped 0.6% as gold prices held steady while copper hit a near one-week low. Most other base metals also declined, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar. GOL/MET/L

The benchmark index shed most of its gains to end almost flat on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation in goods prices is expected to go up over the summer as Trump’s tariffs work their way to consumers.

Also on Wednesday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that the prospect of a new Canada-U.S. trade deal offers hope that tariffs will be removed, but cautioned that inflation could rise if tariffs remain in place.

Trump and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney this week agreed to reach a trade deal between the two countries in 30 days.

Among individual stocks, food retailer Empire Company Ltd jumped 5.4% to the top of TSX after reporting quarterly profit above the analyst’s estimates.

Trade volumes are expected to remain thin as U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

TSX dips on Middle East conflict concerns

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories