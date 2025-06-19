Iran arrests 24 for spying for Israel, tarnishing country’s image

TEHRAN: Iranian police announced the arrest on Thursday of 24 people accused of spying for Israel and of seeking to tarnish the country’s image, according to a statement carried by Tasnim news agency.

“Twenty-four individuals who were spying for the Zionist enemy offline and online, and who were… trying to disturb public opinion, and to tarnish and destroy the image of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, were arrested,” said police commander for west Tehran Kiumars Azizi.