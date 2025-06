TEHRAN: Iranian media said Sunday that police had arrested two suspects over alleged links to Israel’s Mossad spy agency, on the third day of heavy exchange of fire between the two foes.

Iran FM says Israel sought to ‘derail’ nuclear talks with attacks

“Two members of the Mossad terrorist team who were making bombs, explosives, booby traps and electronic equipment were arrested” in Alborz province, west of Tehran, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a police spokesperson.