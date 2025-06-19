AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Published June 19, 2025

Najy Benhassine, the outgoing country director of the World Bank, has lauded Pakistan’s economic turnaround, terming it a ‘revolutionary turnaround.’

The World Bank’s official made these remarks while paying a farewell visit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday.

“The revolutionary transformation, stability, and progress of Pakistan’s economy under your leadership is commendable,” said Benhassine, adding that the country’s economic team saved Pakistan from the risk of sovereign default and put it on a path of stability.

“Pakistan’s current economic team has skillfully steered the economy from stability toward growth,” he added.

World Bank approves $102m for Resilient, Accessible Microfinance Project

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also lauded Benhassine for his role in strengthening the partnership between Pakistan and the World Bank

“For which we are grateful,” the prime minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The cooperation and hard work you demonstrated with Pakistani officials on the Country Partnership Framework will always be remembered positively,” he told Benhassine.

PM Shehbaz extended his best wishes and prayed for Najy Benhassine’s health and future success.

The meeting was also attended by the World Bank’s Operations Manager for Pakistan, Gailius Draugelis; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar; Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb; and other senior officials.

