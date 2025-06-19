AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
World

Iran foreign minister to attend OIC meet in Turkiye on Saturday, source says

Reuters Published June 19, 2025

ANKARA: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is expected to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Saturday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Thursday, as war rages between Israel and Iran.

The source said a special session of the 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is expected to focus on Israel’s recent strikes against Iran, including Thursday’s attack on the Khondab nuclear site in Arak.

The Israeli military said it targeted a partially built heavy-water reactor at the site, which experts say could produce weapons-grade plutonium.

Turkiye has sharply criticised Israel, called its actions illegal and said Iran was legitimately defending itself.

Opening the two-day summit, Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to call on Muslim countries to unite in the face of “destabilising actions” across the region, the ministry source said.

Israel attacks Iranian nuclear sites, missile damages Israeli hospital

President Tayyip Erdogan will also address the conference.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which includes 57 member states, has long served as a political and diplomatic forum for Muslim countries.

