Beco Steel says unaware of cause behind unusual share movement

Beco Steel said on Thursday that it was not aware of any matter in the unusual movement in the share price of the company during the preceding period.

The Company is aware of its obligations and the requirements of dissemination of material information, and if and when the need arises, the Company shall duly ensure compliance of such requirements,“ it wrote in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Beco Steel Limited (BECO) was formerly known as Ravi Textile Mills and is incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company.

BECO is an integrated steel producer with products ranging from scrap to billet to various end products, including speciality steel.