AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei retreats from 4-month high as threat of US involvement in Iran conflict looms

Reuters Published June 19, 2025

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated from a four-month high on Thursday as the threat of war between the United States and Iran dampened demand for higher-yielding assets.

The Nikkei 225 Index slid 0.8%, snapping a three-day rise that lifted the gauge to the highest since February 20. The broader Topix lost 0.6%.

The Israel-Iran conflict entered its seventh day, and President Donald Trump was ambiguous about whether the US would join in bombardment of Iran’s nuclear sites.

“Heightened tensions in the Middle East continue to cool investor sentiment, with the downside appearing to widen,” said Nomura strategist Fumika Shimizu.

Japan’s Nikkei climbs for fourth day on US-China trade framework; Hino plunges

There were 48 advancers on the Nikkei against 175 decliners. The biggest losers were Taiyo Yuden, down 3.1%, followed by Sumitomo Pharma, which lost 3%.

The largest gainer was Nippon Steel Corp, surging 4.3% after it completed its long-simmering $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei retreats from 4-month high as threat of US involvement in Iran conflict looms

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nations against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories