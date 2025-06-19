World Bank-funded project under Pesco: HEC seeks relaxation in bidding criteria

ISLAMABAD: The Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) has formally sought a relaxation in the bidding criteria for a World Bank-funded project under the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

In this regard, HEC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has approached the WB Country Director, outlining the reasons for seeking amendments to the bidding conditions. PESCO is set to procure 18 power transformers of 132/11.5 kV, 40 MVA capacity through a WB-financed tender.

HEC has recommended including a specific clause in the bidding documents that would enable fair participation of the recently privatized national enterprise.

According to the HEC CEO, the company is a well-established and reputable entity—Pakistan’s only power transformer manufacturer—with operational experience dating back to 1998. To date, it has supplied 340 transformers, including 40 MVA units, to WAPDA, NTDC, K-Electric, and all distribution companies (Discos).

The CEO stated that these transformers have performed reliably in the field for over 25 years without a single reported failure, earning full satisfaction from all stakeholders.

