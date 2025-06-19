AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
Pakistan Navy’s rescue operation helps injured Indian crew member

Recorder Report Published June 19, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has successfully carried out a rescue operation to save an injured Indian crew member aboard an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea demonstrating its commitment to humanitarian values and international maritime responsibilities.

According to the military’s media wing, the ISPR, the operation was launched after Liberia-flagged oil tanker MT High Leader issued a distress call requesting urgent medical assistance for its injured Indian crew member.

Upon receiving the emergency alert, the Pakistan Navy’s Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) promptly coordinated and initiated a swift rescue mission.

Navy, PMSA save lives of seamen including 9 Indian nationals

The injured individual was safely evacuated with the help of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and transported to a local hospital in Karachi for emergency medical treatment. This timely and efficient operation highlights the Pakistan Navy’s unwavering dedication to saving lives at sea, regardless of nationality.

It stands as a testament to Pakistan Navy’s exemplary role in upholding international maritime norms and its ongoing commitment to ensuring safety and humanitarian support in regional waters.

Irfan Azam Jun 19, 2025 04:48pm
Good job done by PN . Saving Human life is most noble act of kindness.
