Netanyahu thanks Trump for Iran war ‘support’

AFP Published June 18, 2025

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his “support in defending Israel’s skies” on Wednesday, as Israel exchanged fire with Iran for a sixth day.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, fighting broke out on Friday when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign that prompted Iran to respond with missiles and drones.

“I want to thank President Trump, a great friend of the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

“I thank him for being at our side, and I thank him for the support of the United States in defending Israel’s skies.”

He added that Israel was striking Iran with “tremendous power”, while acknowleding that Israel had suffered “painful losses” in the war.

Trump won’t say if US will strike Iran, but says it’s ‘late to be talking’

“We are striking the ayatollahs’ regime with tremendous power,” he said. “We are hitting their nuclear programme, their missiles, their military headquarters, the symbols of their power.”

He added: “We are suffering numerous losses, painful losses. But the home front is solid, the people are strong and the state of Israel is stronger than ever.”

Since Friday, at least 24 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds wounded, according to Netanyahu’s office.

Media in Israel is subject to strict restrictions from the military censor on the reporting of Iranian air strikes.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli bombing had killed at least 224 people since fighting, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. It has not issued an updated toll since then.

