AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025
Life & Style

Netflix set to launch third themed venue in Las Vegas

Reuters Published June 18, 2025
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

Netflix said on Tuesday it will launch a third themed entertainment venue in 2027, this time in Las Vegas, as the company looks to broaden its brand presence and profile beyond streaming.

The “Netflix House” allows fans to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite shows and movies and will include themed gift shops featuring exclusive merchandise and restaurants.

The streaming giant’s latest initiative enables it to generate additional revenue and diversify its business model, increasing customer loyalty and strengthening Netflix’s market position by innovating in the entertainment space.

The first two Netflix Houses will open in Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas in late 2025.

“This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years,” marketing chief Marian Lee said.

The location in Philadelphia will debut experiences based on popular titles called “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts” and “ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit.”

The Dallas venue will house immersive experiences titled “Stranger Things: Escape the Dark” and “Squid Game: Survive the Trials.”







