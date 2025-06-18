Netflix set to launch third themed venue in Las Vegas

Netflix said on Tuesday it will launch a third themed entertainment venue in 2027, this time in Las Vegas, as the company looks to broaden its brand presence and profile beyond streaming.

The “Netflix House” allows fans to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite shows and movies and will include themed gift shops featuring exclusive merchandise and restaurants.

The streaming giant’s latest initiative enables it to generate additional revenue and diversify its business model, increasing customer loyalty and strengthening Netflix’s market position by innovating in the entertainment space.

The first two Netflix Houses will open in Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas in late 2025.

“This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years,” marketing chief Marian Lee said.

The location in Philadelphia will debut experiences based on popular titles called “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts” and “ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit.”

The Dallas venue will house immersive experiences titled “Stranger Things: Escape the Dark” and “Squid Game: Survive the Trials.”