AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance KEL (K-Electric Limited) 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.95%

KE to offer Rs3bn Sukuk through public subscription

  • Regulatory approvals from relevant forums are being sought, says KE spokesperson
BR Web Desk Published June 18, 2025

K-Electric Limited, the country’s only vertically integrated power utility, plans to offer the Sukuk through a public offering.

“PSX is pleased to inform all concerned that KE, a listed company on the Exchange, has applied for listing of its rated, unsecured, short-term Sukuk Certificates on the Exchange,” said PSX, while sharing the KE’s prospectus.

The total issue size is Rs 3,000 million, out of which Rs 1,000 million have been issued to Pre-IPO investors and Rs 2,000 million are being issued to the general public, inclusive of the green-shoe option of Rs 1,000 million, through a public offer.

The Sukuk Certificates will be offered in denominations of Rs 10,000/- or multiples of Rs 10,000/-, with a minimum investment requirement of Rs 50,000/-, i.e. for 5 Sukuk Certificates.

April FCA: KE seeks Rs4.69/unit negative adjustment

K-Electric is principally engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electric energy under the Electricity Act, 1910 and the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 (XL of 1997) read with the NEPRA.

KE shared that the primary purpose of utilisation of the Sukuk Issue proceeds is to fund routine working capital requirements of the company that primarily arise due to timing differences between outflows and the requisite inflows.

“Working capital requirements include fuel payments and power purchases, which will be partially funded by the proceeds from this financial instrument,” read the prospectus.

The company shared that it has prepared a network investment plan of $2 billion for the period FY24 to FY30, focused on expanding grid infrastructure, reducing technical losses, and boosting renewable energy’s share to 30%.

It is currently developing over 600 MW in solar and hybrid projects, with support from the Government of Sindh and private partners.

Additionally, the company has secured new power purchase and subsidy agreements with the Government of Pakistan, aimed at streamlining power offtake and improving cash flows.

In response to a question, Spokesperson KE said, “Regulatory approvals from relevant forums are being sought at the moment.”

K ELECTRIC IPO Sukuk bonds PSX notices ipo proceeds

Comments

200 characters

KE to offer Rs3bn Sukuk through public subscription

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Digital sales tax stays with provinces, solar GST cut to 10%: Dar

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender

Read more stories