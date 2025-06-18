AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025
Markets

Nikkei hits four-month high on weak yen; geopolitical tensions weigh

Reuters Published June 18, 2025

SINGAPORE: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to touch a four-month high on Wednesday, boosted by a weaker yen, although investors kept a wary eye on the rapidly escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Nikkei was 0.59% higher at 38,766.01 as of 0226 GMT, having touched 38,786.64, its highest level since February 21.

The broader Topix rose 0.4%.

The biggest boost to the Nikkei came from Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing, Switch-maker Nintendo and chip firm Advantest that were up 1.4%, 6% and 1.1%, respectively.

The gains in Japanese shares were capped by geopolitical tensions, with investors increasingly nervous over the possibility of a more direct US military involvement in the Middle East.

Japan’s Nikkei climbs for fourth day on US-China trade framework; Hino plunges

Reuters reported, citing three US officials, that the US military is deploying more fighter aircraft to the region and extending the deployment of other warplanes.

US President Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.”

Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities, said the market is cautious about developments in the Middle East, and will be sensitive to any headlines.

“Market caution seemed to have calmed yesterday, but it is building again. The weaker yen is providing support,” Maki said.

yen hit a one-week low of 145.445 per US dollar in early trading.

A weaker Japanese currency tends to boost shares of exporters, as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate the money to Japan.

Markets shrugged off the move by the Bank of Japan on Tuesday to hold interest rates steady and decelerate the pace of its balance sheet drawdown next year.

“Japan remains one of our favoured equity markets,” said Ben Powell, Chief APAC Investment Strategist at the BlackRock Investment Institute.

“Ongoing shareholder-friendly reforms to boost profitability support our tactical overweight on Japanese stocks.

We prefer unhedged equity exposures, given the yen’s tendency to strengthen during periods of market stress.“

