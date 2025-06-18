PIA’s first special flight brings 107 stranded Pakistanis from Iran to Islamabad

Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) first special flight carrying 107 stranded Pakistanis from Iran arrived in Islamabad from Ashgabat on late Tuesday night.

In a press release, PIA said that due to the closure of Iranian airspace, Pakistani citizens present in Iran reached the city of Ashgabat in Turkmenistan via land routes.

The special flight of PIA was dispatched on the instructions of the government and Pakistani embassies in Iran and Turkmenistan played a key role in this entire process, said the national airline.

“In this difficult time, the national airline providing its services in the interest of the nation is a continuation of our decades-long tradition,” said the PIA.

Amid rising tensions following Israeli air strikes, the government has issued a temporary travel advisory, urging citizens to avoid travel to Iran and Iraq.

The Foreign Office advised all Pakistani pilgrims to reconsider their travel plans to both countries due to the evolving security environment.

Officials emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to the protection and well-being of its citizens.

On June 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan had evacuated 450 pilgrims from Iran and was working to assist others still stranded.

He added that the Pakistani Embassy in Iraq is actively engaged with pilgrims stranded there due to the closure of airspace. “Measures are being taken to ensure their safety and arrange possible evacuation,” Dar assured.