Fire at Karachi’s Millennium Mall mostly extinguished; over 250 shops damaged: rescue official

A fire that broke out at Millennium Mall located in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday night was almost doused, leaving over 250 shops damaged, a rescue official said.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Business Recorder that the fire was under control and it would further take 2 to 3 hours to completely extinguish it.

Two floors of the three-storey building were completely destroyed, and each floor had more than 150 shops, Hassaan told.

As per an earlier statement, more than 12 fire brigade trucks along with 2 snorkels and 4 ambulances were present at the site.

The rescue operation faced challenges due to the intensity of the smoke and the lack of an uninterrupted water supply, the statement said.