Apr LSMI output grows 2.29pc YoY

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published June 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The large-scale manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country has registered an increase of 2.29 percent in April 2025 to 108.37 compared to last year’s 105.93, the LSMI data released here on Tuesday by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed.

On a monthly basis, the LSMI registered a decline of 3.2 per cent compared to March’s 111.95 points. Cumulatively in the 10 months of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, the LSM showed a contraction of 1.52 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

On YoY basis automobile industry posted 42.16 per cent growth, cotton yarn 8.40 per cent, garments 6.01 per cent, petroleum products 5.01 per cent and cotton clothes 0.75 per cent, while sugar industry witnessed a decline of 14.55 per cent, iron and steel 10.11 per cent, cement 5.62 per cent and fertilizer 0.73 per cent.

Jul-Mar LSMI output grows 1.47% YoY

The main contributors remained tobacco (0.17 per cent), textile (0.49) garments (0.91), petroleum products (0.35), pharmaceuticals (0.16), automobiles (0.73), other transport equipment (0.15), food (-0. 50), chemicals (-0.42) non-metallic mineral products (- 0.61), cement (-0.32), iron and steel products (-0.47), electrical equipment (-0.42), machinery and equipment (-0.18) and furniture (-1.82).

The production in July-April 2024-25 as compared to July-April 2023-24 has increased in tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, coke and petroleum products, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in food, chemical products, non-metallic mineral products, iron and steel products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, and furniture.

The performance of LSMI is a key indicator of the overall health of the industrial sector and is assessed monthly through the Quantum Index of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM).

Historically, LSM dominates the manufacturing sector of GDP, accounting for around 69 per cent of manufacturing, a sub-component of Industry, and about eight per cent of the overall GDP.

Economic activity began to rebound in the second half of FY24. However, global demand slump, currency devaluation, and a widening current account deficit severely limited the government’s flexibility, particularly in maintaining fiscal discipline amidst stringent financial conditions.

Following products registered an increase beverages 0.15 per cent, tobacco 0.17 per cent, textile 0.49 per cent per cent, wearing apparel 0.91 per cent, leather products 0.01 per cent, wood products posted zero per cent growth, paper and board products 0.03 per cent, coke and petroleum products posted a growth of 0.35 per cent, pharmaceuticals 016 per cent, computer, electronics and optical products posted zero per cent growth, automobiles 0.73 per cent and other transport equipment 0.15 growth.

Following sectors registered a decline food 0.50 per cent, chemicals 0.42 per cent, chemical products 0.38 per cent, fertilisers 0.04 per cent, rubber products zero per cent, non-metallic mineral products 0.61 per cent, iron and steel products 0.47 per cent, fabricated metal 0.06 per cent, electrical equipment 0.42 per cent, machinery and equipment 0.18 per cent, furniture 1.82 per cent, and other manufacturing 0.08 per cent.

