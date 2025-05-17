Jul-Mar LSMI output grows 1.47% YoY

ISLAMABAD: The overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries sector has shown a growth of 1.47 per cent during July-March 2024-25 when compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). QIM estimated for March, 2025 is 117.20.

The LSMI output increased by 1.79 per cent for March 2025 when compared with March 2024 and decreased by 4.64per cent when compared with February 2025.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for March, 2025 with base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

According to the provisional quantum index numbers of the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a growth of 1.47per cent during July- March 2024-25 when compared with the same period of last year.QIM estimated for July-March, 2024-25 is 116.01.

The main contributors towards overall growth of 1.47 per cent are tobacco (0.17 per cent), textile (0.35 per cent) garments (1.14 per cent), petroleum products (0.30 per cent), pharmaceuticals (0.13 per cent), automobiles (0.68 per cent), other transport equipment (0.14 per cent), food (0. 09 per cent), chemicals (0.45 per cent) non-metallic mineral products (0.68 per cent), cement (0.37 per cent), iron and steel products (0.51 per cent), electrical equipment (0.47 per cent), machinery and equipment (0.17 per cent) and furniture (1.94 per cent).

The sectors showing growth during July-Mar 2024-25 compared to July-Mar 2023-24 are beverages 0.38 per cent, tobacco 23.76 per cent, textile 5.15 per cent, wearing apparel 0.41 per cent, leather products 4.33 per cent, wood products 8.36 per cent, paper and board 1.98 per cent, coke and petroleum products 4.47 per cent, pharmaceuticals 4.75 per cent, computer, electronics and optical products 8.15 per cent, automobiles 18.80 per cent, other transport equipment 27.40 per cent.

The sectors showing decline during July-Mar 2024-25 compared to July-Mar 2023-24 are food 20.09 per cent, chemicals 6.83 per cent, chemicals products 19.36 per cent, fertilisers 0.87 per cent, rubber products 3.50 per cent, non-metallic mineral products 5.10 per cent, iron and steel products 4.24 per cent, fabricated metal 19.13 per cent, electrical equipment 9.21 per cent, machinery and equipment 71.74 per cent, furniture 59.81 per cent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025