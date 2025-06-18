May 9 riots case: LHC adjourns proceedings on post-arrest bail pleas of Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned to June 19 the proceedings on post-arrest bail petitions of PTI former chairman Imran Khan in eight cases of May 9 riots and sought list of those released on bail in the same cases.

Imran’s sister Aleema Khan and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar were also present in the court.

The court also directed the petitioner’s counsel, to obtain the relevant records and assist the court accordingly.

Earlier, a prosecutor informed the court that the police suffered losses of rupees 40 million during the May 9 attacks while the damage to the Jinnah House alone exceeded rupees 520 million.

He said Imran Khan ignored the trial court’s directions and refused to undergo polygraph and photogrammetric tests. The prosecutor asked the court to dismiss the bail petitions for defying the trial court’s orders.

To a court’s query, the prosecutor said Senator Ejaz Chaudhry had been granted bail because his role was different from other accused persons.

He argued that those who abetted the crime were equally liable to punishment. He alleged that since being ousted from power, the PTI former chairman had been inciting the public against state institutions.

An antiterrorism court had on November 27, 2024 denied bail to the former prime minister in these eight cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025