AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DPM, Turkiye FM exchange views on regional developments

APP Published June 15, 2025 Updated June 15, 2025 09:37pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, and exchanged views on developments in the region.

The two leaders expressed deep concern and anguish over the deteriorating regional situation due to Israel’s unjustified attacks on Iran.

Iran FM says Israel sought to ‘derail’ nuclear talks with attacks

The DPM also confirmed his participation in the forthcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s (ICYF) ceremony to honour President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, both scheduled to be held next week in Istanbul.

Ishaq Dar Israeli strikes Israel and iran Iran attack on Israel DPM and Foreign Minister iran and israel Israeli attack on Iran Israel Iran war israel attack on Yemen

Comments

200 characters

DPM, Turkiye FM exchange views on regional developments

AMLA: minister says FBR powers to be reviewed

Karachi, Hyderabad uplift packages: ECC approves Rs20bn non-lapsable funds thru PIDCL

PTI criticises energy policies of govt

ICC unveils World Test Championship 2025-27 schedule

Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 fixtures

Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia

Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims

Helicopter crashes in northern Indian state, 6 people on board, ANI reports

Senate panel opposes FBR arrest powers under CrPC

Read more stories