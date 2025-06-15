DPM, Turkiye FM exchange views on regional developments

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, and exchanged views on developments in the region.

The two leaders expressed deep concern and anguish over the deteriorating regional situation due to Israel’s unjustified attacks on Iran.

The DPM also confirmed his participation in the forthcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s (ICYF) ceremony to honour President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, both scheduled to be held next week in Istanbul.