Iran FM says Israel sought to ‘derail’ nuclear talks with attacks

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Israel’s attack on his country this week sought to “derail” nuclear talks with the United States.

“It is entirely clear that the Israeli regime does not want any agreement on the nuclear issue. It does not want negotiations and does not seek diplomacy,” Araghchi told foreign diplomats, saying the attack launched on Friday was an “attempt to undermine diplomacy and derail negotiations”.