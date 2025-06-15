AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
South Korea’s Lee plans to hold bilateral talks at G7 summit, his office says

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2025 10:51am

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae-myung plans to hold bilateral talks with the leaders of countries attending the G7 summit, with details still being coordinated, his office said on Sunday. Lee will depart on Monday for the summit in Canada, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told a briefing.

The presidential office said Seoul was open to holding trilateral talks with Washington and Tokyo, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee was also preparing for potential talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy in case he attends, Yonhap said, citing a presidential office official.

South Korea martial law put Lee Jae-myung back on track for presidency

“By engaging with the leaders of the United States and Japan, we can explore ways to resolve pending economic and trade issues such as tariffs,” Wi said.

Lee plans to hold meetings with leaders of key countries before and after attending the extended session of the summit, Wi added, without naming countries.

Seoul and Washington are holding working-level tariff talks, crucial for South Korea’s export-oriented economy, with key sectors from chips to vehicles and shipbuilding heavily exposed to global trade.

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on South Korea, a long time ally with which it has a bilateral free trade deal, and pressed it to pay more for the 28,500 US troops stationed there.

Lee, a liberal, was elected on June 3 after former conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and ousted over his short-lived declaration of martial law last year.

The visit will mark Lee’s first diplomatic trip since taking office.

