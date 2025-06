TEHRAN:Iranian news agency Tasnim reported Saturday that an Israeli strike had targeted the country’s defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and damaged one of its buildings.

In “an attack on Tehran this evening by the air force of the Zionist regime, the headquarters of the defence ministry was targeted. One of the headquarters’ buildings was lightly damaged,” the agency said.

First responders say 14 injured by Iranian missile hit on Israeli home

The defence ministry did not comment.