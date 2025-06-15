First responders say 14 injured by Iranian missile hit on Israeli home

JERUSALEM: Israel’s emergency services said Saturday that an Iranian missile hit on a home in the country’s northern region of Galilee near Haifa wounded 14 people, leaving one in a critical condition.

“Teams have reported 14 casualties at a two-storey home in the Western Galilee, including one in critical condition and the rest with varying levels of injury,” Israel’s Magen David Adom agency said in a statement.

An AFP journalist reported people took cover in community bomb shelters in the coastal Israeli city of Tel Aviv after alert sirens rang throughout the country.

In Jerusalem and in the West Bank city of Hebron Iranian missiles lit up the night sky, many of them intercepted by Israel’s air-defence system, other AFP journalists reported.

Many people drove through red lights without stopping when military alerts instructed citizens to seek shelter.

Israel’s military censorship forbade journalists from sharing footage or the exact location of missile hits inside the country.

Iran’s initial waves of drone and missile strikes at Israel on Friday killed three people and wounded dozens more.

Iran’s attacks come in retaliation to Israel’s massive strikes on the Islamic republic, which hit nuclear and military facilities, killed top commanders, nuclear scientists and dozens of civilians, and sought to destroy the country’s defence capabilities.

Israel’s military said it had continued its unprecedented attack on Iran Saturday, striking the capital Tehran as well as an underground facility in the Islamic republic’s west.