AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
World

First responders say 14 injured by Iranian missile hit on Israeli home

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:42am

JERUSALEM: Israel’s emergency services said Saturday that an Iranian missile hit on a home in the country’s northern region of Galilee near Haifa wounded 14 people, leaving one in a critical condition.

“Teams have reported 14 casualties at a two-storey home in the Western Galilee, including one in critical condition and the rest with varying levels of injury,” Israel’s Magen David Adom agency said in a statement.

An AFP journalist reported people took cover in community bomb shelters in the coastal Israeli city of Tel Aviv after alert sirens rang throughout the country.

In Jerusalem and in the West Bank city of Hebron Iranian missiles lit up the night sky, many of them intercepted by Israel’s air-defence system, other AFP journalists reported.

Israel and Iran strike at each other in new wave of attacks

Many people drove through red lights without stopping when military alerts instructed citizens to seek shelter.

Israel’s military censorship forbade journalists from sharing footage or the exact location of missile hits inside the country.

Iran’s initial waves of drone and missile strikes at Israel on Friday killed three people and wounded dozens more.

Iran’s attacks come in retaliation to Israel’s massive strikes on the Islamic republic, which hit nuclear and military facilities, killed top commanders, nuclear scientists and dozens of civilians, and sought to destroy the country’s defence capabilities.

Israel’s military said it had continued its unprecedented attack on Iran Saturday, striking the capital Tehran as well as an underground facility in the Islamic republic’s west.

