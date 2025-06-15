British PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss ‘gravely concerning’ Mideast situation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the “gravely concerning situation in the Middle East”, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

The leaders agreed on the need to de-escalate, the statement added.

Israeli military has recently attacked Yemen, attempting to assassinate senior Houthi figure, Israeli media says

Starmer also reiterated that the UK is poised to work closely with its allies in the coming days to support a diplomatic resolution, the PM’s office said.