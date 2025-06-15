Putin speaks to Trump, condemns Israel’s strikes on Iran, Kremlin says

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump for 50 minutes on Saturday, condemning the Israeli military operation against Iran and expressing concern about the risks of escalation, the Kremlin said.

“Vladimir Putin condemned Israel’s military operation against Iran and expressed serious concern about a possible escalation of the conflict, which would have unpredictable consequences for the entire situation in the Middle East,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Trump, for his part, described events in the Middle East as “very alarming,” according to Ushakov. But the two leaders said they do not rule out a return to the negotiating track on Iran’s nuclear programme, Ushakov said.

Ushakov said U.S. negotiators were ready to hold further talks with Iranian representatives, with Oman as mediator. The latest round, scheduled for Sunday in Oman, has been cancelled.

Around 60 people, including 20 children, killed in Israeli attack on Tehran, Iran’s state media reports

The Kremlin aide said Putin told Trump that Russia stood by proposals to ease tension and resolve issues concerning Iran’s nuclear programme.

“The Russian president recalled that prior to the current rise in tension our side had proposed concrete steps intended to find mutually acceptable agreements during talks between U.S. and Iranian representatives about the Iranian nuclear programme,” Ushakov said.

“Russia’s principled approach and interest in a resolution is unchanged and, as Vladimir Putin noted, we will continue to act based on this.”

On Ukraine, Putin told the U.S. leader that Russia was ready to continue negotiations with the Ukrainians after June 22, according to state news agency RIA.

Trump reiterated his interest in “the fastest possible end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” the Kremlin aide said.

Ushakov also said that the presidents expressed satisfaction “at their personal relations which have allowed for them to speak in a business-like manner to seek solutions to issues that are bilateral or on the international agenda, however complex those issues might be”.

Putin also congratulated Trump on his 79th birthday.