Asif asks OIC to convene emergency meeting

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency session amid escalating Israeli aggression in the Middle East, particularly targeting Iran, and pledged Pakistan’s support for Tehran. Speaking in the National Assembly, he condemned Israel’s actions as a serious threat to regional and global stability. “Iran is not just a neighbour but a brotherly country with whom we share deep-rooted ties,” he said. “If the Muslim world fails to act collectively, every country in the region could become a target.”

He criticised the silence of many Muslim-majority countries over the violence in Palestine and the broader region. The strongest protests are emerging from non-Muslim states, while innocent blood is being shed in Palestine. Israel has blood on its hands, he said, accusing Israel of pursuing a wider regional agenda through its military operations in Yemen, Iran, and Palestine. He stressed Pakistan’s support for Iran in international forums, including the United Nations, and warned that many Muslim nations were already facing internal and external security challenges.

Turning to domestic matters, Asif praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their resilience during the recent four-day conflict with India. “We have proven again that Pakistan is not weak – not yesterday, not today,” he said. He also lauded the role of Pakistani youth in conducting cyber operations that disrupted Indian infrastructure during recent tensions, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament. He criticised militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), accusing them of acting as proxies for India on Pakistani soil. “Those who support such elements are not Pakistanis but enemies of the state,” he added.

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Asif urged political unity and dialogue to counter foreign interference. “From Balochistan to Punjab, Pakistan’s unity must be preserved. Foreign interference must not be allowed to exploit our internal differences,” he stated.

In a rare show of bipartisan support, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser echoed calls for solidarity with Iran and urged the OIC to hold an urgent session on the crisis. “The Iranian response was an act of sovereignty. Pakistan must stand in full solidarity with our Iranian brethren,” he said.

He condemned the muted international reaction to Israeli military actions in Gaza and the West Bank, criticising Muslim nations for their silence. However, he sharply criticised the federal budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, especially its allocation of only Rs550 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the PSDP. “If this injustice continues, we will block the motorway in protest,” he warned.

He also accused the government of withholding Rs381 billion related to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) merger and said the promised National Finance Commission (NFC) award had not materialised. He opposed the proposed 10 per cent tax on the erstwhile FATA region, calling it unjust given the area’s history of conflict and displacement. He highlighted the plight of over 70,000 tobacco farming families in Swabi, Mardan, and Charsadda, alleging they faced exploitation due to the absence of price protection.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub joined the criticism by warning of economic consequences following a recent oil price surge from $64 to $74 per barrel. “The rupee will weaken further, and budgetary projections will have to be recalibrated,” he said.

Naveed Qamar of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) opposed a budget clause granting arrest powers to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), arguing it would discourage investment. “When a businessman knows the FBR can arrest and humiliate him, why would he invest,” he questioned. He also criticised government policies on agriculture and energy. “Agriculture is our backbone, yet we are sidelining it under IMF conditions,” he said. He accused vested interests of profiting from imports while farmers demand fair crop prices.

On climate change, he said the government was contradicting its own commitments by proposing an 18 per cent tax on solar panels even as citizens increasingly adopt clean energy. He urged withdrawal of the tax and called for greater investment in wind, hydel, and solar power.

Dr Farooq Sattar of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) praised the armed forces during recent India tensions and welcomed budget relief for salaried individuals. However, he said the middle class bore an unfair tax burden and called for urgent reforms to reduce electricity and gas tariffs. He proposed a national economic dialogue to develop a unified “Charter of Economy” and advocated taxing agricultural income through provincial consensus under Article 177 of the Constitution, to improve fiscal credibility with international financial institutions. He also expressed full solidarity with Iran in condemning Israeli aggression.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar defended the federal budget as a series of “revolutionary steps” focused on economic growth and welfare. He highlighted tax reductions for salaried classes and said health, education, and law enforcement were provincial responsibilities.

He challenged the opposition’s criticism by questioning their decade-long governance record in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing Punjab’s higher literacy and improved health services as positive examples. On FBR reforms, he said enhanced powers were necessary to tackle tax evasion and mafias.

During the debate, PTI parliamentary leader Zartaj Gul criticised the budget for insufficient allocations for agriculture, climate change, and youth initiatives. “Farmers have suffered Rs2.2 trillion in losses, yet only Rs4 billion has been allocated. Taxes on solar energy and cuts to climate funding show misplaced priorities,” she said.

Another PTI member, Sanaullah Mastikhel, called the budget a “roadmap to economic suffocation” and accused the ruling PML-N-led coalition of mismanagement, citing losses in state-owned enterprises like Pakistan Steel Mills and Railways.

He also demanded the release of PTI patron-in-chief Imran Khan, pledging to continue resisting what he called political victimisation. “I will give my life, but I will not abandon my people,” he added.

Other lawmakers participating in the debate included Jamal Shah Kakar, Shehla Raza, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Danyal Chaudhary, Iqbal Afridi and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025