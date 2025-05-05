OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: The Permanent Independent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed grave concern over the rising Islamophobia, hate-fuelled violence, and retaliatory attacks against Muslims in India and IIOJK following the Pahalgam false flag operation.

The OIC’s concern came after the tragic attacks on tourists in Pahalgam , IIOJK. Following the incident, Muslims were unfairly blamed for the violence. The commission extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

The IPHRC declared that violence against any innocent civilian violates human dignity and human rights. It demanded a prompt, transparent, and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam attack. The Commission also stated that targeting the Muslim community in the aftermath of the incident is a systematic attempt to fuel communal violence.

Pakistan tells OIC envoys: India poses serious threats to regional peace

The commission further raised concerns over the growing Islamophobic rhetoric and the atmosphere of impunity in India. With nearly 200 million Muslims making up 14% of India’s population, the protection of their rights remains a responsibility under international human rights agreements, including the ICCPR, ICESCR, and ICERD, which safeguard religious freedom and prohibit hate speech.

The OIC called on the Indian government to take immediate practical steps to protect Muslims, prevent violence, and bring those responsible for hate crimes to justice. It also urged the United Nations and other global bodies to monitor and take action regarding the human rights situation of Muslims in India.

The Commission rejected India’s unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK following the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which aimed at changing the demographic status of the region. The OIC demanded that India refrain from any legislation or measures that would alter the geographical or demographic status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commission further called for the restoration of all fundamental freedoms for Kashmiri Muslims, the cessation of collective punishment, the release of political prisoners, and the repeal of discriminatory laws. It also demanded that the UN, OIC, and other human rights organisations be granted access to visit IOJK and that the Kashmiri people be given their right to self-determination through a plebiscite as per UN resolutions.