KP govt’s RBDC providing social protection to civil servants

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government established Retirement Benefit and Death Compensation (RBDC) Fund which emerged as a cornerstone of social protection for civil servants across province, said White Paper issued here Saturday.

Established under the KP Civil Servants Retirement Benefits and Death Compensation Act, 2014, and operational since November 2014, the Fund operates as a distinctive contributory scheme, safeguarding government employees and their families against financial hardship.

Unlike many other provincial funds, the RBDC Fund is uniquely financed directly through contributions from civil servants themselves, mirroring the model of Benevolent Fund, rather than relying on government equity.

This self-sustaining mechanism provides vital financial assistance to employees or their dependants in the event of retirement, disability, or death whilst in service.

The Fund’s oversight is robust, with the Finance Department managing its operations through a dedicated Fund Management Unit. A twelve-member Board, chaired by Chief Secretary, provides strategic direction, comprising ten ex-officio government members and two representatives from civil servants. A Management Committee, led by Secretary Finance, streamlines processing of claims, ensuring efficient disbursement of benefits.

To date, civil servants have collectively contributed nearly Rs. 30 billion to the Fund, with a significant Rs. 16.9 billion already disbursed to eligible claimants. This impressive uptake underscores the Fund’s vital role in supporting families during periods of transition or unforeseen loss.

Looking ahead, the RBDC Fund is poised for further growth and enhancement. Strategic priorities include optimising its investment portfolio to generate stable returns, guaranteeing timely claim processing, and implementing digital systems to elevate service delivery.

The provincial government is also committed to periodically reviewing and expanding the Fund’s benefit structure, with potential inclusion of pre-retirement and post-retirement support.

Furthermore, efforts will focus on bolstering institutional capacity, strengthening fund governance, and forging partnerships with professional fund managers to ensure efficient management of investments.