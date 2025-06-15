AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Uzbekistan Airlines commences direct Islamabad-to-Tashkent flight

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

KARACHI: Uzbekistan Airlines has commenced direct flight to Pakistan connecting Islamabad to Tashkent, strengthening air links between Pakistan and Central Asia.

According to the details, the flight HY466 departed Islamabad International Airport at 1:09 PM local time, carrying 126 passengers on the historic route that promises to boost regional connectivity and foster stronger people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) organized a ceremonial send-off that transformed Zone 1 of the airport into a festive venue, complete with colourful balloons and celebratory decorations befitting the momentous occasion.

Uzbekistan Airlines launches historic Islamabad-Tashkent direct flight

The launch ceremony drew significant diplomatic attention, with ambassadors from four Central Asian nations attending the event. Representatives from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan were present, underscoring the broader regional importance of this new air route.

Senior aviation officials also participated in the celebrations, including the Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager, the Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), and Uzbekistan Airlines’ Country Manager.

The festivities included a warm reception for passengers at Stand 3, followed by a formal cake-cutting ceremony in the airport’s upper lounge area. This new direct route represents more than just another flight connection – it opens a gateway for enhanced trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Central Asia.

