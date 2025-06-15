AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-15

Jordan, Syria, Lebanon reopen airspace as Israel, Iran trade fire

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

AMMAN: Jordan, Syria and Lebanon reopened their airspace on Saturday, a day after imposing closures as Israel and Iran traded fire.

All three countries neighbour Israel, but only Jordan has formal diplomatic relations with it.

Syria was long ruled by Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran, but has since his ouster in December been led by Islamist former rebels.

Lebanon hosts Hezbollah, a militant group that was battered in a war with Israel that ended in late 2024. Since then, the government has worked to implement a ceasefire under whose terms Hezbollah must hand over its arsenal and withdraw from areas near the Israeli border.

“Jordan has reopened its airspace starting 7:30 am (0430 GMT),” the chairman of the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Haitham Misto, said in a statement.

Lebanon’s Transport Minister Fayez Rassamni announced the reopening of the country’s airspace from 10:00 am (0700 GMT) Saturday. In Syria, the aviation authority also announced the reopening of the country’s airspace to civilian aircraft.

Syria Lebanon Jordan Iran trade

Comments

200 characters

Jordan, Syria, Lebanon reopen airspace as Israel, Iran trade fire

Karachi, Hyderabad uplift packages: ECC approves Rs20bn non-lapsable funds thru PIDCL

PTI criticises energy policies of govt

Senate panel opposes FBR arrest powers under CrPC

IMF nod needed for every tax-related proposal, says Langrial

CDWP approves eight development projects

Asif asks OIC to convene emergency meeting

KP govt’s RBDC providing social protection to civil servants

PM for early finalisation of ‘EVs Policy 2025’

Uzbekistan Airlines commences direct Islamabad-to-Tashkent flight

Post-budget press conference: Sindh CM unveils fiscal & development roadmap

Read more stories