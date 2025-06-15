AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-15

TDAP taking part in Automechanika Istanbul

Press Release Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

ISLAMABAD: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce is participating in Automechanika Istanbul from 12-15 June 2025 at Tuyap Exhibition Centre with 12 companies from the automotive parts sector.

Pakistan is participating in Automechanika Istanbul since 2015 and has created a good demand in Turkish and adjoining markets.

This year, Pakistani companies are showcasing metal, plastic and rubber parts used in the auto industry, two wheelers, tractors and farm and agriculture machinery.

As many as 30 Country Pavilions including more than 1,000 exhibitors from above 70 countries are showcasing their products in the exhibition. More than 20,000 trade visitors are expected to visit the exhibition and hold B2B meetings with exhibiting companies.

The Trade and Investment Wing of the Consulate headed by Nauman Aslam, Consul General of Pakistan and his team are facilitating the Pakistani exhibitors by arranging B2B meetings and providing logistical support.

TDAP B2B meetings Tuyap Exhibition Centre automotive parts sector agriculture machinery

