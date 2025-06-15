LCCI terms Israeli attack on Iran as violation of int’l laws

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Iran and termed it a grave violation of international laws and a serious threat to regional and global peace.

In a statement, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry expressed deep concern over the escalation of Israeli military actions and stressed the urgent need for the international community to take notice and act decisively.

They said that the unprovoked attack on Iran is not only a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter but also a dangerous provocation that threatens the delicate balance of peace in the Middle East. “We at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry stand in absolute solidarity with the government and people of Iran during this critical and painful time”, they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that such acts of aggression are unacceptable under all circumstances and particularly alarming when they come from a state that has repeatedly defied global norms and used military force to destabilize the region. This attack represents an escalation that could spiral into a larger conflict, with devastating consequences for millions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025