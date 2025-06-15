‘Punjab to be free from dengue’

LAHORE: Under the dynamic leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab will be free from dengue and other infectious diseases, Ameer uddin Medical College/PGMI Principal Prof Farooq Afzal, said.

While talking to media and the participants of the awareness walk organized at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to raise public awareness about the prevention of dengue virus, Afzal said that medical experts, civil society and the media will have to play their full role in eradicating this disease.

He asserted that women associated with the health and education sector should spread awareness about the prevention of dengue virus as well as other diseases so that a healthy society can be created. This disease can be controlled only by following the principles of hygiene.

He added that according to the policy of the Punjab government, all medical facilities are being provided free of cost to patients in LGH.

