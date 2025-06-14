Iran’s Esfahan and Natanz nuclear sites significantly damaged, says Israeli military official

Iran’s Esfahan, and Natanz nuclear sites were significantly damaged due to Israeli strikes on the two facilities, an Israeli military official said on Saturday.

The official said that it would take more than a few weeks for Iran to repair damage at the two sites, adding that the strikes also killed nine senior nuclear Iranian scientists.

Iran confirms limited damage at Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, atomic body says

Israel attacked over 150 targets in Iran with hundreds of munitions, the official said, adding that the aerial road to the Iranian capital Tehran was effectively open.

He said that Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel, most of which were intercepted.