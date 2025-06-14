Iran downs Israeli reconnaissance drones

TEHRAN: Iranian forces shot down Israeli drones on a reconnaissance mission over the northwest on Saturday, state media reported, as exchanges of fire between the two sides continued.

“Islamic fighters (Iranian forces) in the Salmas border region successfully shot down Israeli drones that had violated the country’s airspace,” state television said, adding that the “drones had entered Iranian airspace on espionage and reconnaissance missions.”