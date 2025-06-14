AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Iran vows to continue strikes against Israel, US bases, military officials say

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2025 01:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Iran’s strikes against Israel will continue, with targets set to expand to include U.S. bases in the region in the coming days, Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Saturday, citing senior Iranian military officials.

“This confrontation will not end with last night’s limited actions and Iran’s strikes will continue, and this action will be very painful and regrettable for the aggressors,” Fars reported, citing senior military officials.

Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to airstrikes

They were quoted saying that the war would “spread in the coming days to all areas occupied by this (Israeli) regime and American bases in the region”.

The threat of a wider war comes as Iran and Israel continue targeting each other on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime foe in a bid to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

